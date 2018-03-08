West Ham Legend Warns of Potential Relegation Battle Amid Stuttering Hammers' Form

Tony Cottee has fired a warning to West Ham United's players and staff about getting embroiled in the growing relegation battle if they don't win their next two home matches.

The Hammers hero told talkSPORT that his former club could find themselves fighting for their Premier League status if they didn't take maximum points from the London Stadium encounters against Burnley and Southampton.

West Ham have won just one of the last seven matches in all competitions and were thumped 4-1 by fellow bottom half team Swansea City at the Liberty Stadium last weekend.

Christopher Lee/GettyImages

It is form that Cottee claims could prove to be West Ham's undoing, and he urged David Moyes and his stars to quickly turn their fortunes around or face a potential battle against the drop.

He remarked: "Listen if West Ham don't get their act together in the next two games, they've got Burnley and Southampton at home, if they don't get results in that they're going to be in real trouble.





"There's this myth that West Ham fans firstly want to see good football, they don't. They want to see players fully committed to the club, that's what all fans want don't they so West Ham fans aren't any different.

The arrogance of West Ham fans is off the chain. They go off like they are European giants when in reality they are a very small London club that have never ever been any good. I don't understand how they think they should be challenging?? Delusional — Curtis Woodhouse (@curtiswoodhous8) March 4, 2018

(You may also be interested in VIDEO: West Ham United Co-Owner Hits Back at Confrontational Fans After 4-1 Thumping at Swansea)



"But it's important whoever goes out there they just give it their all and they improve their performances. When the fans do turn up they do get behind the boys and they'll do that against Burnley."

West Ham currently find themselves in 14th place in England's top flight with 30 points from 28 league games so far.

However, they only lie three points above 18th placed Crystal Palace, and only seven points separate second bottom Stoke City and Everton, who currently occupy 11th position.

With 15 goals conceded in their last seven outings, Moyes will hope that his players take on board his tactical plans and secure the points needed to boost their hopes of staying out of the dogfight below them.

