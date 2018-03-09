Chelsea are reportedly considering Fulham manager Slavisa Jokanovic as a potential candidate to replace under fire incumbent Antonio Conte, who looks increasingly likely to leave the club at the end of the 2017/18 season.

Jokanovic, who guided Watford to promotion to the Premier League in 2015 and is trying to do the same for Fulham, was of course formerly a Chelsea player - the Yugoslav midfielder spent two years at Stamford Bridge after signing from Deportivo La Coruna in 2000.

He established strong managerial credentials since returning to England in 2014 and is now seen as a 'surprise contender' to land the Chelsea job by the Daily Mail.

The newspaper notes that the 49-year-old is seen as 'someone commanding in the changing room and a coach who prioritizes playing attacking football'.

That is likely to appeal to Chelsea, despite a lack of Premier League experience. Roman Abramovich is no stranger to hiring coaches who have never worked in England before, but Jokanovic at least has a record of success in the Championship and has won titles elsewhere. He also took Maccabi Tel Aviv to the Champions League group stage in 2015/16, where he actually faced Chelsea.

Jokanovic counts ex-Chelsea boss Jose Mourinho among his friends and is said to have also observed training sessions held by Carlo Ancelotti.

Ancelotti, who led Chelsea for two years between 2009 and 2011 is another name in the frame to take over from Conte. The former boss hasn't worked since being sacked by Bayern Munich in September, while ex-Barcelona coach Luis Enrique is also widely tipped as a favorite.