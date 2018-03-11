English Starlet Jadon Sancho Reveals Why He Left Manchester City for Borussia Dortmund in the Summer

Ex-Manchester City wonderkid Jadon Sancho has revealed why he left the Premier League leaders for German side Borussia Dortmund.

The England international left for Dortmund at just 17-years-old when he realised that game time for City would be rare. Since then, he has made six appearances in the Bundesliga, so his decision has been vindicated.

Speaking to The Sunday Times, via The Daily Mail, Sancho said why he made the decision to leave City: "I looked at who they have right now and the path.

"A lot of young players come to Dortmund and become top, top players. I thought to myself, 'Wow, that could be me'. I want to be part of that history.

"They're proving, by the games I've played, that age doesn't matter — they'll play you if you're good enough."

Dortmund gave the youngster the number seven shirt after Ousmane Dembele left the club for Barcelona in the summer.

Sancho believes this gesture was significant: "To give me the '7' at such a young age really showed their faith.

"Everybody just greeted me, it was chilled. Aubameyang, Gotze, Reus . . . just being normal. They [senior players] love my company and I love their company.

"Pulisic is only two years older, and what he has done for America, with big pressure on his shoulders, is an inspiration to me. When he plays, he treats it like it's easy, normal. That's how I want to be."

Sancho has always been considered a hot prospect. He won the Golden Player award for his performances in the European Under-17s Championship and figures within football have praised him, for example, Owen Hargreaves claimed he "could be England's best player one day".

I've come a long way from being a kid, playing football on my estate!! Saturday was a big day for me. Making my professional debut for @BVB was a dream come true. Hopefully the first of many 🙏🏽. I just want to thank @BVB for showing so much belief in me at such young age. #JS7 pic.twitter.com/YCm2AeJzGT — Jadon Sancho (@Sanchooo10) October 23, 2017

Sancho feels he has a long way to go before these comments can mean anything: "I need to score [a first senior goal]. Then more assists, more goals and win a cup. I have competition here and I'm willing to fight it out with Pulisic and the others."

He also says that the England national team has a bright future if their young players push themselves: "If everybody is focused on our goal, all of us could be top players and England could be a top nation. But it's down to people's mindsets, how hard they're willing to push."