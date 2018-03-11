Jupp Heynckes Takes Sly Dig at Dortmund As He Rubbishes Robert Lewandowski Transfer Rumours

Jupp Heynckes has dismissed rumours that Bayern Munich could lose star striker Robert Lewandowski this summer, claiming that it is not in the club's nature to sell their best players.

The Polish striker scored his first hat-trick of the season on Saturday, taking his total for the campaign to 32, as Bayern demolished Hamburg 6-0 to move closer to a sixth consecutive Bundesliga title.

Real Madrid and Chelsea are among the clubs rumoured to be interested in Lewandowski, but Heynckes insisted that the Pole would remain at the Allianz Arena for the foreseeable future.

"Robert turns 30 this summer," Heynckes said, quoted in Marca. "He has a contract until 2021.





"But football is short lived, unreasonable requests are made. Bayern don't do things like that."

Heynckes compared Bayern's transfer policy with that of Bundesliga rivals Borussia Dortmund, from whom Die Roten bought Lewandowski in 2014.

Dortmund recently sold two of their best players, Ousmane Dembele and Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang, to Barcelona and Arsenal respectively, with Aubameyang in particular kicking up something of a fuss to get his desired move.

Heynckes said that such a situation could never happen at Bayern.

"Bayern are an absolutely top European club, incredibly well-run, with a good atmosphere," Heynckes said. "I cannot imagine an Aubameyang or Dembele case at Bayern."

Lewandowski's treble on Saturday made him the club's highest-scoring foreign player ever with 142 goals. Team-mate Thomas Muller, with 171, is the highest-scoring player currently on Bayern's books.

Lewandowski also the captain of the Polish national side and will lead them at this summer's World Cup, where they face Colombia, Senegal and Japan in Group H.