PSG Owners Determined to Keep Hold of Neymar As Matter of 'Pride' While Real Madrid Rumours Persist

Paris Saint-Germain president Nasser Al Khelaifi has been implored to keep a hold of superstar Neymar at all costs by the Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani out of personal pride, according to a report.

The Brazilian, who is currently recuperating for the rest of the season after breaking his fifth metatarsal against Marseille, is continually being linked with a move to Real Madrid and reports are now intensifying following the French club's Champions League failure.

GEOFFROY VAN DER HASSELT/GettyImages

The Parisians were defeated 5-2 by holders Madrid at the last 16 stage, which was hugely disappointing for them and particularly for the owner, who covets the European title more than anything else.

As reported by Mundo Deportivo, Neymar's future is now a 'matter of the Qatari state'. The report claims a source close to Sheikh Al Thani, the owner of PSG and Emir of Qatar, explained that he sees keeping Neymar as a matter of personal pride and not about money.

FRANCK FIFE/GettyImages

However, ABC (via Marca) reckon Neymar Snr will attempt to use the time Neymar Jr is sidelined for to apply as much pressure to the situation as he can to force a move. It is thought that he will play master puppeteer and try to negotiate with Al Khelaifi and Real president Florentino Perez. The publication do state that his stay in France 'cannot be guaranteed', but he will certainly have difficulty leaving given the Sheikh's stance on the matter.

Recent reports have suggested it could take as much as €400m to take Neymar back to Spain in any deal and AS have suggested that Real Madrid could go about raising at least part of the required funds by off loading the likes of Gareth Bale, Karim Benzema, Keylor Navas, Borja Mayoral, Isco, Dani Ceballos and James Rodriguez, in order to land their man.

Before his injury, Neymar was having a fine season on a personal note, scoring 28 goals in 30 appearances across all competitions.

