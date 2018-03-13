Jurgen Klopp Keen for Liverpool to Respond Following 'Massively Rubbish' Feeling of Man Utd Defeat

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has challenged his players to respond immediately following the bitterly disappointing 2-1 defeat to Manchester United at the weekend.

The German has described the feeling of losing to their rivals as 'massively rubbish', and the result allowed the Red Devils to open up a five-point gap over the Reds in the Premier League table.

A brace from Marcus Rashford was enough to hand United the win, and Klopp has admitted he is still having trouble stomaching the result.

He told the club's official website: "We have to respond, 100 percent. But in the moment I cannot, and I don't want to, think about anything else. I still have to work to swallow this one and it's quite difficult.

"It's really difficult to take. The mistakes were obvious - around the second balls we were not there and we cannot leave Dejan [Lovren] alone in the challenge there and nobody's around for the second ball. It doesn't work like this.

"It feels massively rubbish and that's not nice. We will carry on, of course, but in the moment it's a big disappointment."

The Reds next take to the field this weekend against Watford, where they will have the chance to get closer to United, who take on Brighton at Old Trafford.

It will be less of a rest for Jose Mourinho's side, who are in Champions League action on Tuesday against Sevilla, with the tie delicately poised at 0-0 after the first leg.

