Leicester City Target Alassane Pléa Issues Summer Transfer Request With Striker Eyeing Move Abroad

OGC Nice striker Alassane Pléa has admitted that he "would really like" to move away from Ligue 1, opening the door to a possible move to Leicester City this summer.

Claude Puel in known to admire the former Lyon striker and was interested in signing the 25-year-old during his spell in charge at Southampton. Although a move to bring Pléa to the south coast never materialised, Puel has renewed his interest in the former French U21 international.

AFP Contributor/GettyImages

The Nice striker has scored 15 goals in all competitions this season, most recently finding the back of the net four times against EA Guingamp the day after his birthday.

Pléa has a contract at the Allianz Riviera until 2021, but the striker is hoping that an injury free campaign will convince potential suitors of making a move this summer.

"I’ve always said, a foreign league is something that attracts me," Pléa told RMC Sport. "One day, I hope to go, see a different country, witness a different football culture, learn a new language. I would really like that.

"For now, I have important steps to take. It’s my fourth season with Nice. I hope to have a full season. Injuries stopped my progress. Then, we’ll see."

Pléa is also understood to be attracting interest from Premier League side West Ham United, while Jürgen Klopp's Liverpool have been monitoring his situation in the French Riviera in their search for another striker.