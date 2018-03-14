Sergio Busquets Calls on Barca Teammates to Help Andre Gomes Following Midfielder's Revelation

Andre Gomes' Barcelona teammate Sergio Busquets has committed himself to helping the Portuguese midfielder overcome his troubles in Catalonia. Gomes has recently come out claiming that he sometimes struggles to leave his house.

It was a candid interview with Panenka magazine which opened up the inner troubles that the former Valencia player has been going through. Combined criticism from the media along with Barca fans have caused him to doubt his abilities, and he claimed that he is scared to walk the streets.

But now, in the pre-match press conference ahead of the Blaugrana's Champions League second leg tie against Chelsea in the round of 16, Busquets has called on his teammates to help Gomes:

"We knew something, but not up to this point because it is a personal issue," the Spaniard said, according to Marca. "We have tried to help him as much as possible, as a hobby we must take a step forward and be more positive. The humming is not good for anyone. we want to win the titles.

"I see him ready, I see him in training, working to the fullest, then there is the hum that is not positive for anyone and he takes home the problem, we all have to go in. This not only happens to André, but to everybody".

Gomes himself has since taken to Twitter to thank everyone for the support they have shown him during such a troublesome time.

💙❤ Muchas gracias por todos los mensajes. Estoy muy bien 💪, pensando solo en ayudar al equipo para que vivamos otra noche mágica en el Camp Nou. ¡Eso es lo único importante!@samumtiti 🤜🏻🤛🏾 #ForçaBarça #UCL pic.twitter.com/P3YygKsbZ1 — André Gomes (@aftgomes) March 13, 2018

The tweet, translated from Spanish, roughly reads:

"Thank you very much for all the messages. I am very well and thinking only of helping the team to live another magical night in the Camp Nou. That is the only important thing!".