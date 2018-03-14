Shakhtar Chief Confirms €60m Fred Will Join Either Man City or Man Utd This Summer

Shakhtar Donetsk midfielder Fred will secure a €60m move to Manchester this summer, with the club's chief executive Sergei Palkin confirming that both City and United will fight for his signature in July.

Pep Guardiola's side are looking to sign a long-term replacement for the ageing Fernandinho, a player who was signed from Shakhtar back in 2013.

Meanwhile, José Mourinho is also looking to sign the combative Fred after his impressive performance in the Champions League this season, with United's interest in the Brazil international convincing their city rivals to line up other options.

"Fred will leave in July," Palkin confirmed, as quoted by FourFourTwo. "If he does not go to Manchester City, he will go to Manchester United.

"Fred is ready to play in the strongest league [in Europe]. He is not only a very good player but also a very good professional. I would like him to have one more year in our team, but he is ready for a stronger league."

A report from The Times claims that United's interest in the 25-year-old midfielder has convinced City to weigh up other options across Europe, with former transfer target Julian Weigl now back on Guardiola's radar.





The 22-year-old holding midfielder has been a regular starter in Borussia Dortmund's first team this season, making 27 appearances across all competitions where he scored the first Bundesliga goal of his career.

Weigl will not come cheap for the City hierarchy but after seeing how Raheem Sterling and Leroy Sané have developed under Guardiola, the Germany international could surpass his high expectations under the guidance of the former Barcelona manager.