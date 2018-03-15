REVEALED: What Jose Mourinho Said to His Players in the Dressing Room After Shock Sevilla Defeat

Jose Mourinho is a man under pressure following Manchester United's shock Champions League exit on Tuesday.

The Portuguese boss saw his team get run over by Sevilla at home this week, bowing out after a 2-1 defeat that followed a 0-0 draw in Spain last month.

Some of United's players were understood to be in tears in the dressing room in the wake of the disheartening loss, while the manager was heavily criticised for his tactics by fans and pundits alike.

Although Stephen Hawking proved in 1974 that black holes emit matter it took until Tuesday night for Jose Mourinho to demonstrate that man could create a similarly vast, mind-numbing void while omitting Mata — Sam Wallace (@SamWallaceTel) March 14, 2018

The team and their coach were booed off the pitch by understandably upset supporters, and certain reports indicate that a section of the United hierarchy has called Mourinho's tactics into question following their latest disappointment.

According to The Times, though, the manager did not give his players a dressing down after the match and was even happy to see them bitterly disappointed. He is said to have taken the blame for their exit and reportedly told them: "When we win, we all win, when we lose, I lose alone."

The Times also claim that Mourinho went into the away dressing room, after getting permission from Vincenzo Montella, to congratulate the Primera Division outfit and wish them luck.

The gesture was well received by the Sevilla players, who in turn gave the United boss a round of applause.

Speaking to reporters after the loss, Mourinho insisted that he had no regrets over his lineup and tactics despite the negative result.

"I don't have regrets," he declared. "I did my best, the players did their best. We tried, we lost and that is football."