Spanish Report Makes Incredible Claim That Arsenal Are Set to Offer £53m for Real Madrid Superstar

Arsenal could make a bid of £53m to sign Real Madrid playmaker Luka Modric this summer - that is the incredibly bold claim made by Spanish publication Don Balon (via Sports Mole).

The Spanish giants supposedly view the Croatian - arguably the world's best central midfielder over the past few years - as surplus to requirements, and are ready to cash in on their 2012 signing from Tottenham Hotspur.

The 32-year-old has not been at his usual sublime best this season, along with most of his teammates, and hasn't been able to do anything about Madrid slipping 15 points behind Barcelona in La Liga.

He hasn't quite been able to pick the locks of defences the same this term or dictate the flow of matches with ease as he did so frequently last season and the season before that, but apparently he still has some 'crucial quality and experience' that could make a difference to Arsenal.

The Gunners have endured another tough season in the Premier League and look on course for a sixth place finish, and will be looking to spend this summer to try and add some quality. Don Balon reckon Arsenal believe the can sign Modric for £53m, but could face competition from AC Milan, Tottenham, Juventus and Liverpool.

A three time UEFA Champions League winner, it is certainly difficult to treat such a rumour with any kind respect or legitimacy.

Modric may not have had his best season at the Bernanbeu, but Los Blancos as a collective has disappointed in the league. The maestro undeniably remains one of the club's best players.

