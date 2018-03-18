Sam Allardyce Hails 'Complete' Striker Cenk Tosun as Everton Grind Out Win Over Stoke

Sam Allardyce has praised 'complete' striker Cenk Tosun after the Turkey international's brace consigned Stoke City to a 2-1 defeat against Everton.

The January recruit took his recent goalscoring tally to four in his last three appearances as he helped secure only a second Premier League win of the season for the visitors.

Speaking to Everton's official site after the contest, Allardyce lauded Tosun's knack of being in the right place at the right time to notch efforts either side of Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting's equaliser.

Matthew Lewis/GettyImages

The 63-year-old said: “He’s adapted much quicker than lots of front men who came from abroad into the Premier League, particularly in January.

"Taking him out of the firing line and giving him the opportunity to get to know the players – particularly in Dubai – do the extra training he’s done, we’re seeing the full benefits of that now. He did it last week against Brighton and he’s the major reason why we won today.

“He’s always had the finishing in his locker. His hold-up play has got better. He’s got the whole array of finishing in his locker – heading, left foot, right foot, tap-ins, follow-ups – he’s got this knack of being in the right place at the right time and he was certainly that with the quality of his second finish.

“It looks like he’s got that knack. He seems to be born with that instinct of where to be.”

Charlie Adam saw red for the hosts after just 30 minutes for a mistimed challenge on Wayne Rooney in treacherous conditions that resembled a blizzard at times at the bet365 stadium.

Allardyce admitted that he had never seen weather like it during his managerial career, but praised his players for digging deep and managing to snap up a victory that draws Everton level on points with eighth-placed Leicester City.

He added: “Mastering the conditions was important and both sets of players did their best to make it an entertaining game and because of the quality of our frontman today we won the game and secured another three points, gladly away from home.

“It was going to be difficult in those conditions to break down the 10 men of Stoke so we had to create the opportunities and take advantage. That became easier as the second half went on because we started to probe that little bit quicker.

“As the game wore on those spaces opened up and we capitalised on them. What you want is the top-quality marksman to turn the game in your favour and Cenk has done that. The only thing we’ve slipped up on is giving Stoke the free-kick which we lost the goal from. We made up for it with Cenk scoring the winner for us.”