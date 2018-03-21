'Isolated' Alexis Sanchez 'Eating Alone' at Man Utd After Difficult Start to Life at Club

Alexis Sanchez is struggling to settle in at Manchester United after his January move from Arsenal.

The Chilean forward became the highest paid player in the Premier League following the transfer, but the Daily Mail report that he is 'miserable' at Old Trafford having failed to settle into life outside London.

Sanchez has also had a difficult start on the pitch, scoring just once in ten appearances and being left out of Jose Mourinho's side for last weekend's FA Cup quarter final win over Brighton.

The Daily Mail claim that "staff have been surprised by his miserable demeanour at the club's Carrington training ground where he cuts an unhappy, isolated figure and often eats alone in the canteen".

The report adds: "Some say he comes across as a player who is having second thoughts over his decision to join United in a swap deal for Henrikh Mkhitaryan."

"He looks like someone who doesn't want to be here," a United source said. "The whole thing doesn't seem right and he looks like a lost boy. It was the same with Di Maria."

United are reportedly concerned that Sanchez's salary could lead to demands of a pay rise from some of his teammates.

There are also suggestions that the former Barcelona man is unhappy with his current position in the team. He has played predominantly in wide areas but some at the club feel he would benefit from a more central role.