Zidane Reportedly Gives Green Light for Real Madrid to Sign €100m Robert Lewandowski in the Summer

Zinedine Zidane has reportedly given Real Madrid president Florentino Perez the go ahead to sign want away Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski this summer. Zidane is said to see the Polish attacker as his priority target in the transfer window.

Lewandowski seems to have been linked with Madrid since the beginning of time, but it appears that this summer is the likeliest he's ever looked to leave the Allianz Stadium. Having switched agents earlier in the season in a bid to engineer a move to Los Blancos, it now seems that Madrid are preparing a bid.

According to AS, Zidane and Perez are in agreement that Lewandowski is their top target after a difficult season at the Bernabeu. The tried and tested 30-year-old has spent his entire career turning out top quality performances, and the report claims that a deal worth around €100m - with Bayern determined to keep hold of the player.





Madrid are apparently happy to pay the money, knowing that Bayern themselves are soon to fork out €42m for on loan midfielder James Rodriguez.

Stuart Franklin/GettyImages

Should this information be true, it would ultimately end Madrid's interest in Tottenham striker Harry Kane. The Englishman has been linked with a move to Madrid since last season, but while a move seemed to be on the cards for a while, Madrid have gone off the idea of signing Kane due to the huge transfer fee he would command.

The Spanish club are also concerned that his introverted nature would have a negative impact on his game. Kane is not used to the hectic life that comes with playing for Real Madrid.