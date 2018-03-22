Liverpool Consider Deal for Arsenal Midfieder Jack Wilshere As Contract Saga Continues

Liverpool have emerged as surprise candidates to sign Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere on a free transfer at the end of the season, as the player is yet to commit his future to the Gunners.

As reported by the Daily Star, Wilshere will be forced to take a pay cut from £110,000-a-week to £90,000-a-week if he signs a new deal at Arsenal, as the club look to tighten their purse strings.

Liverpool are set to continue in their mission to pack their squad with talented, creative players in the summer, and Wilshere is now hotly tipped to move to Anfield at the end of the season.

The Reds signed former Arsenal man Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain from the Gunners in the summer, with the 24-year-old hitting back at his critics with a superb run of form after an underwhelming start with the Merseyside club.

ADRIAN DENNIS/GettyImages

With midfielder Emre Can set to leave in the summer, Liverpool could well look to Wilshere as a bargain option to strengthen their ranks ahead of the 2018/19 campaign.

Wilshere has overcome injury problems to fight his way back into the Arsenal fold this season, after proving himself with a loan spell at Bournemouth during the last campaign.

The 26-year-old has also regained his place in the England international set up, and is set to start in midfield for the Three Lions in their upcoming friendly games against Holland and Italy.

In other news, Liverpool are reportedly confident of beating Manchester United and Arsenal to the signing of Napoli's star midfielder Jorginho - with the Reds believed to be ready to offer around £50m for the player.

While the tenacious Brazilian is undoubtably a prodigious talent, some fans may argue that Wilshere could offer the club a more financially appealing option.