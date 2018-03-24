Paulo Dybala's Brother Slams Argentine FA Following Juventus Striker's Omission From Squad

Paulo Dybala's brother has publicly slammed the Argentine FA claiming they're 'built by executives and journalists' following the his sibling's omission from the national side.

The striker wasn't included in Argentina squad for the friendly against Italy and head coach Jorge Sampaoli admitted he didn't believe the Juventus hit man fit in the system used by the national side.

MARCO BERTORELLO/GettyImages

In his pre match press conference, he told reporters (via Football Italia): "We thought Dybala was one of the top in the national team, but with the passage of time maybe he hasn’t been able to adapt to our ideas.

“He’s struggling to fit in. He generates a lot of points for his club as an anarchist footballer, and that’s made him a big name in world football. Either we didn’t understand where to use him or he couldn’t adapt to our ideas, which are totally different to his club.

“We have to evaluate whether there are those who are better than him, or if we have to strengthen Paulo."

Tullio M. Puglia/GettyImages

These comments have sparked some negative reactions, including from Dybala's brother Gustavo who took to Twitter to express his anger.

The tweet read: “How hurtful, this national team was built by executives and journalists!”

The Tweet was deleted soon after it was posted, however it was up long enough for people to screenshot and react.

Julian Finney/GettyImages

Dybala has a considerable portion of the 2017/18 season through injury. However, he has been on scintillating form when fit, scoring an injury time winner against Lazio in his first game back, before then scoring the all important goal for Juventus in their Champions League round of 16 tie against Tottenham at Wembley.

In all, he has scored 17 goals in 18 Serie A appearances this season with many believing he is indeed deserved of an international call up. Unfortunately for him, his chances of heading to the World Cup with Argentina now look very slim indeed.