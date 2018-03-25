Paris Saint-Germain Star Appears to Confirm Unai Emery Will Leave at the End of the Season

PSG defender Thomas Meunier has made a bold claim over manager Unai Emery's future, suggesting that the Spaniard will be gone at the end of the season.

Emery's contract with the Parisian outfit runs out at the end of the campaign, and he failed to earn a 12 month add-on after crashing out of the Champions League in PSG's 5-2 aggregate loss to Real Madrid.

Meunier said during a press conference on international duty with Belgium, via ESPN, that Emery's successor would be key to his future, saying: "I am no longer 18. I am 26. I am in clear possession of my ability. I need some clarity in my position at club level. I must also keep showing the things that I know how to do."

FRANCK FIFE/GettyImages

Then the defender went on to suggest that Emery will be replaced at the end of the season: "PSG know my position. However, I am waiting, because many things, such as the coach, will change."

Meunier also spoke positively on his role in the squad as PSG push for Ligue 1 and France's domestic cups, despite being replaced by right back Dani Alves, admitting: "I might enjoy greater game time. If I do, I will have to make the most of it.

"I am more confident in myself than I was two years ago. I am looking towards the future without pressure. I feel that I have developed technically and mentally since joining PSG. I am less fatalistic."

FRANCK FIFE/GettyImages

Argentinian teammate Angel Di Maria also had his say on changes that PSG will make at the end of the season, saying in an interview with Ole: "It was a big blow.

"€400 million spent on players and obviously the club had different expectations with Neymar on board. It was normal that expectations were heightened. The club suffered with this elimination. It was obvious that supporters were going to be critical and disappointed after signing important players. However, we must be gracious in defeat and raise our heads.

"There are still three competitions left to win and we want them all. If we do, it will be a big positive after failing to complete a domestic clean sweep last season. There will be major changes made ahead of next season."

FRANCK FIFE/GettyImages

The players of PSG are clearly aware that there will be changes made at the end of this campaign, with the club's main aim being success in Europe's top competition. By the sounds of it, one of these changes is likely to be the replacement of Unai Emery, ensuring that PSG will begin next season with a fresh start.