Tottenham Eyeing Napoli's Amadou Diawara Should Mousa Dembele Leave This Summer

Tottenham have identified Napoli midfielder Amadou Diawara as a transfer target should Mousa Demeble leave the club this summer, according to Calciomercato.

Demeble has recently been linked with a potential move to Italian giants Juventus this summer, and with the Belgium's contract running out in 2019, the north London club are reportedly looking at possible midfield replacements should the 30-year-old seek pastures new.

One man that Spurs could look to sign to fill the potential void is the 20-year-old, who is regarded as one of the most promising midfield talents in Europe.

The Guinean has been at Napoli since the summer of 2016 and made a promising start to his career in Naples, racking up 28 appearances in all competitions in debut season for Maurizio Sarri's side.

Despite his performance levels dropping this season from the high standards of last season, Diawara has still amassed an impressive 24 appearances this campaign, while his performances against the likes of Manchester City in the Champions League suggesting he has what it takes to cut it at the highest level.

Despite the talent that Diawara has, Maurico Pochettino holds the former Fulham man in very high regards after a number of stellar performances this season will be desperate to keep hold of the midfielder.