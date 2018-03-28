Memphis Depay Insists He is 'Focused on Lyon' Amid Reports of Interest From Milan

Memphis Depay has dismissed talk of a summer move to Milan and stressed that he is "focused on Lyon".

Manchester United still hold first refusal on the Dutch winger having sold him in January last year, but he has been linked with a switch to Serie A come the end of the season.

Depay, who has scored 13 goals in all competitions for Lyon this season, has looked to distance himself from the speculation.

JEFF PACHOUD/GettyImages

“I’m focused on Lyon," he told Eurosport. “I live day by day. I get up every morning and thank God for giving me the opportunity to play football.





“If clubs are interested in me, this is certainly not the time to talk about it. But AC Milan are a great club and a great team with a great history, but there are a lot of big clubs around the world.”





United included a buy-back option in the deal that took Depay to Lyon, and manager Jose Mourinho hinted at a potential return.

NICOLAS TUCAT/GettyImages

"Potentially he's a very good player," said the Portuguese coach. “I think when Mr Van Gaal decided to buy him he did well, he knew him very well from the national team, he was very young when at the World Cup he had flashes of top quality.





“He was playing well in Holland, we know the Dutch league is not the same but he was showing very good things. So I think Mr Van Gaal and Manchester United did very well to buy him.

“He didn't succeed in his 18 months, but he's very young so I think it's important for the club to complete control of this talent and we all wish he plays very, very well at Lyon and why not to come back because everyone here likes him.”