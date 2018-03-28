Southampton Manager Mark Hughes Eyes Summer Swoop for Stoke City Captain Ryan Shawcross

Stoke City skipper Ryan Shawcross is rumoured to be a summer transfer target for Southampton, who are now managed by former Potters boss Mark Hughes, according to reports.

According to the Sunday Mirror (via HITC), Southampton are keen to reunite centre-back Shawcross and Hughes, if Stoke City are relegated at the end of this season.

The 31-year-old, who has been at Stoke for over ten years, making 351 appearances, was Hughes’ captain during his four and a half year stint at the Bet365 Stadium.

Stanley Chou/GettyImages

Shawcross won’t come cheap however, as he is under contract at Stoke City until the summer of 2021, after signing a new four year contract in August 2017.

The Mirror have also reported that Shawcross is keen on the move, if Stoke City were to drop into the Championship.

The long serving Stoke skipper has played just 20 times in the Premier League this season due to a number of injuries, including a recent ankle problem.

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

Shawcross is an England international, playing just once for his country, in the infamous 4-2 defeat to Sweden in 2012; a game which saw an incredible 30 year over head kick from now LA Galaxy man, Zlatan Ibrahimović.

Stoke City and Southampton are currently placed 19th and 18th retrospectively in the Premier League table, and are major contenders to be relegated this season.

If both were to be relegated, it could put a spanner in the works of this potential transfer.