Arsenal Offer Reportedly Won't Exceed €60m as Arsene Wenger Looks to Sign Barcelona Star in Summer

A lot was made about Ousmane Dembele and the fact that he could be the 'new Thierry Henry' when he sealed his big money move to Barcelona last summer. However, due to injury setbacks and with a regular starting spot not easy to come by, the starlet may now have to leave the Catalan club if he is to reach his potential.

It's now being claimed (via Don Balon) that Antoine Griezmann's potential arrival at Barcelona in the summer could see Dembele having to leave the Nou Camp. Reportedly Arsenal are the favourites to sign the forward, however their bid 'won't exceed €60m' - which is a lot less than what Barcelona paid Dortmund last summer.

Ousmane Dembele and Kylian Mbappe are schooling their teammates on the French national team 🔥



(via @equipedefrance) pic.twitter.com/Mg4Ho91NTT — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 21, 2018

Dembele - who has only played five times for Barcelona in La Liga this season - is wanted by Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger to play with former Dortmund teammate Henrikh Mkhitaryan and new Arsenal striker, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

The 20-year-old attacker has, despite only playing five times, assisted four goals for Barcelona in La Liga this season and looked in fine form before injuring his hamstring back in November.

Dembele returned to the Barcelona starting XI in their second leg Champions League tie against Chelsea earlier in March, and scored the second of Barcelona's three goals on the night.

Dembele, who looks set to be named in France's squad for the upcoming FIFA World Cup, could see his place at Barcelona being lost as the Catalan club look set to add Atletico Madrid frontman Antoine Griezmann to their books in the summer, after the Frenchman revealed he wants his future sorted 'before the World Cup'.

FRANCK FIFE/GettyImages

Only time will tell if this deal to bring the 'new Thierry Henry' to the Emirates will be completed, with Arsenal only looking to give Barcelona €60m for someone the Catalan club spent around €135m on last summer.





The label of being the 'new Thierry Henry' could be a heavy one to carry and if Dembele is to live up to the extraordinary claims, he has to be a key part of a side - which is something Arsenal could give him - and which is something he currently isn't at Barcelona, even with Griezmann still on Atletico Madrid's books.