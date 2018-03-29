Liverpool & Man Utd Target Jorginho Drops Huge Hint Over Potential Premier League Move

Napoli's Jorginho has added fuel to the fire that he is set to move to the Premier League in the summer, after admitting that his style of play would fit seamlessly with the English game.

The 26-year-old has earned interest from the likes of Liverpool, Arsenal and Manchester United after consistently impressing in Napoli's title bid this season.

However, the Italy international - who previously revealed he is a fan of the Premier League - admitted he is only interested in making a move to a club with a specific playing style which encourages fast movement and a high intensity - traits often likened to Liverpool and Manchester City.

"I think that I could fit [in the Premier League]. It depends on who else is around me - I need players with the same characteristics that I have," Jorginho said, via the Mirror.

"There are English teams with this style of play, ball on the ground, quick transitions, high pressure.

Few glimpses of real quality from Jorginho tonight. Supposedly Liverpool’s number one midfield target for this summer. — Jack Sear (@JackSear) March 27, 2018

"If one of those teams wanted me, I could fit and the other way round. My football way is not an usual one."

Despite insisting his focus remains on the title race, which sees Napoli two points behind leaders Juventus, the midfielder could be tempted to sound out interest from Manchester City.The Italian international recently admitted to feeling 'grateful' when Pep Guardiola labelled him a "wonderful and marvellous" player following the two clubs' Champions League clash earlier in the campaign.





He added: "It's always nice to receive compliments, but it's spectacular when they come from a manager with that importance and winning past."

"He's a global icon. All I can do is to be grateful. This is a consequence not just of my work but of all my teammates in Napoli.

"I'm really keen to make history with Napoli and win the league."