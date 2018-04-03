One of a Kind: Bayern Munich Star Joshua Kimmich Shrugs Off Philipp Lahm Comparisons

Bayern Munich star Joshua Kimmich has played down comparisons to club legend Philipp Lahm, insisting that he's his own player.

The 23-year-old was giving an extensive interview with the Guardian newspaper - as requested by himself - in which he impressively discussed a range of topics such as Lahm, Pep Guardiola and Carlo Ancelotti.

Aitor Alcalde/GettyImages

He said: "I always wanted to be me and not a Lahm clone or Lahm the second. Of course Philipp [Lahm] was a great player - even when he had a bad game he was still better than the others.

"There’s a higher consistency in his performances and you want to match that. But you want to play as your own person. People aren’t making the comparison as much any more and that’s better for me."

CHRISTOF STACHE/GettyImages

Kimmich can play as a full back or holding midfielder, a position Lahm honed during his later years, but the youngster does actually go one better than his former teammate and can even play centre back if needed.

It is as a holding midfielder that Kimmich enjoys playing the most though, despite looking solid anywhere on the pitch.

He added: "My favourite position is defensive midfield but now I have a great opportunity to have the same place in both teams. For Germany since the Euros I mainly play as a right defender but sometimes as a centre back with three at the back.

Matthias Hangst/GettyImages

"It was not always easy going back to your club as a midfielder. You can lose confidence when you’re not in the rhythm. But whatever position I play I try to fill it with my own style. I don’t only defend. I want to create chances and also maybe score."

The player, who recently signed a new deal with the Bavarians, has made 24 Bundesliga appearances this season with a further seven coming in the Champions League and although he may not like it, he is definitely showing all the makings one would expect of a 'next Philipp Lahm'.

