Chelsea Icon Frank Lampard Makes Prediction Ahead of Arsenal's Europa League Tie Against CSKA Moscow

Chelsea legend Frank Lampard has made a prediction regarding the outcome of Arsenal's Europa League quarter final clash against Russian side CSKA Moscow, contending that the Gunners will power past their opponents at the Emirates Stadium.

Writing for the Evening Standard, the former England star claimed that Arsène Wenger's side would come out on top in Thursday evening's clash, but warned of the difficulties they could face in the second leg.

Lampard said: "Arsenal should prove too strong for CSKA but it’s important they get a good lead at home on Thursday before the tough trip to Moscow next week."

The Gunners last faced CSKA over a decade ago, when they played the side twice in their Champions League group - losing 1-0 in Moscow and drawing 0-0 in London. Arsenal will be eager to give themselves a healthy lead to take on their travels, given the hostile atmosphere and tricky playing conditions they are likely to face in the return leg.

CSKA boast a number of impressive talents - such as Brazilian forward Vitinho, who has been in lethal scoring form for his side this season. However, the club were comfortably beaten by Manchester United in both of their Champions League group stage encounters this season, which should give Wenger's men extra confidence heading into the encounter.

Meanwhile, the Gunners could be set for stiff competition in their quest to sign Bordeaux star Malcom - after Paris Saint-Germain has reportedly upped their interest in the Brazilian sensation.

Spurs and Bayern Munich are also believed to be in the hunt for the highly rated 21-year-old, who has been setting Ligue 1 alight this season with his tenacious wing play.