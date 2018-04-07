Liverpool have extended their recent dominance of the Merseyside derby to 17 matches after a 0-0 bore draw against local rivals Everton.

The Toffees and Reds played out a lackluster 231st meeting amid wet conditions at Goodison Park with neither able to make the elusive breakthrough.

Jordan Pickford and Loris Karius were called upon to make a couple of superb saves each but, in reality, both sides didn't deserve to chalk up all three points.

Dominic Solanke and Cenk Tosun traded efforts wide of goal as both sides looked to take the initiative in the early exchanges.

The young Reds striker was then denied by Jordan Pickford's sprawling save from a snapshot before Ragnar Klavan had Liverpool hearts in mouths as his sliced clearance at a free kick spun just past the post.

Loris Karius produced his own stunning stop to prevent Yannick Bolasie's bending shot before Pickford came to Everton's rescue twice - tipping Milner's whipped effort wide before holding on to Virgil Van Dijk's free kick as halftime approached.

Liverpool's dominance of proceedings continued into the second 45, but without Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah they were struggling to fashion clear-cut chances.

Everton, meanwhile, were struggling to get out of their own half to string some passes together. Indeed, the best they could muster was Seamus Coleman trying to stoke up some passion from both sides as he became involved in a bit of handbags with Danny Ings.

Substitute Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain drove a vicious effort over the bar in a rare sight at goal for both teams before Coleman twice blocked Solanke shots.

Tosun was mere inches away from connecting with Leighton Baines' low cross on the stretch as the Blues finally showed some attacking intent while a mistimed slip from Theo Walcott prevented him from getting on the end of Tosun's ball into the box.

The hosts had two glorious chances to snatch a rare derby triumph in the final moments of the game as Coleman and substitute Dominic Calvert-Lewin both failed to hit the target as Liverpool tired.

And they proved to be massive misses as referee Michael Oliver called time on a below-par Merseyside clash to ensure the points were shared.