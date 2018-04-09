Championship Star Looking to Make Impression at Liverpool Next Year After Great Loan Spell

Welsh winger Harry Wilson is determined to make an impression at Liverpool ahead of next season, after hitting the ground running in his current loan spell at Hull City.

The 21-year-old, who has been at Liverpool since he was eight, joined Championship side Hull in January.

The youngster has bagged himself four goals in six starts and his good form has helped the Tigers in their quest to avoid relegation, as he scored in their victory on Saturday to put them seven points clear of danger.

The Wales international may be taking the Championship by storm, but he believes his long term future is at Anfield. After captaining the Under-23 side, Wilson is determined to make the step up and star for the senior team under Jurgen Klopp.

Speaking of how his time at Hull has helped his progression, Wilson told Liverpool Echo: "My confidence is high, but that comes from playing minutes and the team doing well. It was what I wanted and, thankfully, I’ve been given the minutes I wanted here.

"I’ve come into a team that’s playing well and I’ve managed to chip in with a few goals and assists, which is even better."

Wilson insists that he is now ready to take his chance in pre-season and make his mark for the Reds.

He added: "I’m ready to go back to Liverpool in pre-season and try to stamp my mark on the team. Hopefully, I can get in it and, if not, who knows what the future holds? I was confident coming here and I just wanted to play with freedom."

The 21-year-old has only made one senior appearance for Klopp's side, as a substitute in an FA Cup clash with Plymouth Argyle in January 2017. However, it is clear that his lack of first team opportunities at Anfield have not affected his dream of playing for the Merseyside club.

Speaking last month, the Welshman said: "I have been at Liverpool since the age of eight, so that’s always been my dream to play in the first team. So hopefully I can do that. If that’s not to come next season hopefully it will in the future."