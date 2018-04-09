Manchester United Fans React to Sir Alex Ferguson's Heroic Act in Derby Comeback Victory

Manchester United fans have reacted with delight to images appearing to show former Red Devils manager and legend Sir Alex Ferguson covering up the embroidered Manchester City badge on his chair in United's astonishing 2-3 comeback victory over their city rivals.

After Ilkay Gundogan had doubled City's advantage, the Sky Sports' cameras zoomed in on Sir Alex, who looked far from happy with United's drab first-half display.





Some eagle-eyed fans were quick to notice how there was a sheet of plastic covering the back of Ferguson's seat and, more importantly, the embroidered Manchester City badge.

FT: City 2 #MUFC 3.



A @PaulPogba brace and a @ChrisSmalling goal make it a derby day to remember for United. Not a bad second half, eh Reds?! 🔥🔴 pic.twitter.com/MQc704Rpw8 — Manchester United (@ManUtd) April 7, 2018

At first, it wasn't clear whether he had intentionally covered the badge of his former rivals. However, Fergie was seated next to United's former chief executive David Gill, who didn't bother covering up the badge, and, consequently, the Red Devils fans were happy to interpret his actions as being deliberate.





Sir Alex Ferguson sat on a seat at the Etihad stadium and made sure City's crest on the chair he sat on was covered. Still a Red even in retirement! #Legend — i|AM|SABALI (@babafemi_FX) April 8, 2018





👀 When Sir Alex Ferguson refuses to be seen with the Manchester City crest.



😅 The hate runs deep. pic.twitter.com/EtEfNvpgvs — Sportszonegh (@Sportszonegh) April 8, 2018





Real man. Sir Alex Ferguson! — Alain Habimana (@Dizeye) April 8, 2018

Sir Alex won a staggering 38 trophies during his 26-year reign as United boss before he retired in 2013. Those trophies include 13 league titles, two Champions League triumphs, five FA Cups and four League Cups.





His actions off the field brought some mild relief to United fans who were enduring some poor action on it. 45 minutes later, however, and the fans would become even more ecstatic; after Jose Mourinho's side rallied in the second half to secure a sensational victory.





Two goals from Paul Pogba and one from Chris Smalling inflicted City's first Premier League defeat at the Etihad this season, and prevented Guardiola's side from securing the league title.



