Real Madrid Midfielder Set to Step in Amid Defensive Crisis for Quarter Final 2nd Leg With Juventus

Real Madrid will host visitors Juventus at the Bernabeu in the second leg of their Champions League tie on Wednesday night, but the current holders will be without their captain Sergio Ramos.

The Spain defender picked up a yellow during the first leg in Turin which Real won 3-0, and is now suspended for this week's fixture, leaving Zinedine Zidane with a bit of a headache as Nacho Fernandez is also out due to injury.

JAVIER SORIANO/GettyImages

Jesus Vallejo was thought to be in line to replace the banned skipper, but he won't be fit in time to slot in, according to Spanish publication Diario AS.

The source also claims that Brazilian midfielder Casemiro will be Zidane's choice as a replacement if he doesn't have Vallejo ready by then. If that's the case, then he will have the options of using Mateo Kovacic or Lucas Vasquez in midfield to fill in the void.

Casemiro has only played in defence for Madrid on three occasions, starting twice and replacing Ramos after the Spanish international was sent off.

AS note that Madrid failed to win all three of those games, something which could be a concern if the 26-year-old indeed lines up in defence for Los Blancos against a potent Juventus side.