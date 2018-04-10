Schalke Star Leon Goretzka Admits He'll Miss Unique Derby With Dortmund When He Joins Bayern

Leon Goretzka has claimed he'll miss playing in Schalke's derbies against Borussia Dortmund when he leaves the club to join Bayern Munich at the end of the season.

The Germany international agreed to join the Bavarians this summer back in January and is a really coup for the giants, who sealed their sixth straight Bundesliga title at the weekend.

Goretzka has had five seasons with Schalke and established himself as one of Europe's best young talents since breaking into the first team there.

Stuart Franklin/GettyImages

He may not have won any trophies but he has played in a lot of games for Die Königsblauen, and the star expects he will miss Revierderby clashes with Dortmund the most when he moves on in a few months.

He said ahead of the fixture this weekend, as quoted by Sportskeeda: "I'm really looking forward to it and will try to do everything we can to win on Sunday.

"There is only one such game in Germany, and that's just Schalke against Dortmund. I will not experience that [when I leave].

#Jupp zu Leon #Goretzka: "Ich habe viel mit Peter Hermann gesprochen. Leon hat einen sehr guten Charakter, ist ein intelligenter Junge und ist sehr leistungsorientiert." #FCBayern pic.twitter.com/U2tfCGpLJv — FC Bayern München (@FCBayern) January 19, 2018

"I will miss the derby because I love such games. When you experience such emotionally charged games, you play football.

"I think the situation in the table for the derby is completely irrelevant. This is always a game on knife's edge. It is always fiercely contested. It will be the same on Sunday."

Goretzka will be hoping to inspire his side to victory in his final Schalke appearance against Die Schwarzgelben, and help the club secure a second place finish in the Bundesliga before departing for the Allianz Arena.