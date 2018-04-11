'I Got Carried Away': Roma President Apologises After Jumping Into Fountain Following Barcelona Win

AS Roma president James Pallotta has been forced to apologise, and will pay a fine, for jumping into a fountain following his club's historic 3-0 victory over Barcelona on Tuesday night.

It's already a night that's been thrown into the annals of incredible Champions League comebacks. The result, along with Peter Drury's incredible commentary, is set to go down in time and will live long in the memories of everyone with anything to do with the Serie A side.

But it seemed that Pallotta perhaps got slightly carried away.

Videos on Wednesday have circulated, capturing the Roma president's decision to jump into a fountain - somewhere in the city - as part of the celebration of their aggregate win over the great Barcelona.

But now, according to the Washington Post, the president has had to apologise to Mayor Virginia Raggi, and has paid a fine for his actions. To be fair to the man, he didn't even bother to change into his Speedos, and did a somersault straight into the fountain in the Piazza del Popolo whilst fully clothed in his suit.

Paolo Bruno/GettyImages

However, Pallotta has seen the error of his ways, and made a statement on Wednesday regarding his late night antics once the final whistle had blown.

“I want to thank the mayor for my well-deserved fountain fine of €450,” Pallotta began. “Certainly I got caught in the excitement.”

“We spoke and he apologised,” Raggi told the press.

“He did it in a moment of excitement but he realizes the importance of the example he needs to provide. And clearly he’ll pay the fine.”

Going one step further, and possibly still high on life, Pallotta has pledged to donate €230,000 in order to restore a fountain in front of the Pantheon.