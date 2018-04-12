Arsenal Fans Plead for Defender to be Dropped for CSKA Moscow Clash After Howler Against Southampton

By 90Min
April 12, 2018

Shkodran Mustafi is one of Arsenal's more frustrating players, to say the least. The German defender seems to have two modes; he can either put in an excellent defensive performance or an absolute howler - not really the level of consistency expected from a £35m player. 

His most recent clanger came against Southampton in the Gunners' last league game. Mustafi had clearly forgotten that the game had started and was far too slow to react to a cross which set up Shane Long's opener. 

For a number of Arsenal fans on Twitter, this mistake was the final straw. As the Gunners prepare for their quarter final second leg against CSKA Moscow in the Europa League, a fair few fans want to see the Germany international dropped from the starting lineup.

The most infuriating thing about Mustafi is that it is clear that he is a quality defender. He was one of Arsenal's strongest performers against Stoke City where the Gunners otherwise looked quite shaky defensively. He also had strong showings in the last round of the Europa League against AC Milan. 

But after nearly completing his second season at the club, you would expect Mustafi to have settled by now and not to be switching off in the way he did against the Saints. 

After resting a number of key players last weekend, Arsenal will be expected to to field their strongest starting lineup for their crucial trip to Russia. 

The Gunners hold a 4-1 lead from the first leg and have one foot already in the semi finals. Mustafi will very likely start on Thursday night, and could prove his doubters wrong. 

