Sky Sports Pundit Wants Arsene Wenger to Stay as Manager Next Season on One Big Condition

By 90Min
April 13, 2018

Ex-Arsenal centre forward Kevin Campbell has claimed that if he keeps his job manager Arsene Wenger must make more big-money signings following his January purchases of Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Wenger has been repeatedly rumoured to be leaving the club at the end of the season, but speaking on Sky Sports show The Debate, Campbell says if Arsenal manage to win the Europa League this season the Frenchman deserves one more year.

“Yeah you could be disappointed that if they won the Europa League and Wenger stayed." he said. “I don’t care. If he wins it, let him have one more season. The success of the football team and the football club is most important.”

Wenger has garnered a reputation for being averse to spending large amounts of money on signings in the past, but Campbell is insistent that if he is to keep his job, he must once again pay big for quality this summer.


He said: “I just want to see Wenger making those moves and signing those players to bolster the squad and challenge.”

Arsenal are arguably the favourites to win the Europa League following their qualification to the semi finals after a 6-3 aggregate win over CSKA Moscow, and their domestic form has also picked up after a shaky spell, with the Gunners having won their last three in a row.

They face a test when they travel north to face Newcastle United this weekend, however, as the Gunners are remarkably without an away win in the league in 2018, their last victory on the road coming against Crystal Palace on 28th December. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now