Jurgen Klopp Claims UCL Draw Against Roma Could Signal Liverpool's 'Destiny' to Win 6th European Cup

Jurgen Klopp has hinted that it could be 'destiny' for Liverpool to lift the Champions League trophy for the sixth time in Kiev after being drawn against Roma in the semi finals.

The German has often been reluctant to draw upon comparisons with the Reds' illustrious history having urged his side to forge their own era of success, but he is set to make an exception for the meeting with the Italian outfit.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

Two of Liverpool's European Cups were lifted in Rome, first against Borussia Mönchengladbach in 1977 and against Roma in 1984, and Klopp is eager to delve into the history books to truly understand the significance of the venue for Liverpool.

“I will watch the two finals for sure because it is destiny or whatever," Klopp said, via the Liverpool Echo.

“How can I say? If any German goes to Bern in Switzerland he cannot avoid thinking about 1954 [Germany's triumph in the World Cup for the first time against Hungary]. There are not a lot of people around on the planet from that time now but it is just a special place.

“You think ‘Okay, it happened here, well done, all these guys’. That is how it is, but it was too long ago.

“Of course, if I find something that helped make this place even more remarkable or special for Liverpool then I will use it. Thank God Rome is still Rome. It is the place, it is not who did what, it's the place."

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

Klopp has admitted the history of the Anfield club has the potential of weighing down its current set of players, but Reds manager is eager to embrace what makes Rome special for the club whilst adding their own style to the occasion.

He added: "I love our history but it is not allowed to compare us constantly. You can do whatever you want but it is not allowed for us. Those teams were great but they became great in these situations and now people say 'They did it like this'.

“It is good to have role models but in the end you have to do it your own way.”

Although Liverpool have their Champions League semi final awaiting in two weeks time, Klopp has insisted the focus must remain on one game at a time, with Bournemouth first up, and credited the ever growing relationship with the club's supporters.

"We have so much to go for and it will never stop because even if the season finishes there will be space for improvement and working from that is the plan.

"The relationship between us and the supporters, in terms of the sense of belief from both sides, has reached the next level and that’s all credit to the boys.”