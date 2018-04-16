Napoli Boss Maurizio Sarri Claims He 'Doesn't Care What Juventus Do' After Draw With Milan

By 90Min
April 16, 2018

Napoli manager Maurizio Sarri has claimed he has no interest in Juventus' season, after his side drew 0-0 with AC Milan on Sunday to fall six points behind the Bianconeri.

Speaking after his side's match at the San Siro, via Football Italia, the 59-year-old responded bullishly to suggestions that his side had blown their title bid, stating: “We don’t care what Juventus do. 


"We are on our journey, the team did well and if we had played this performance with this result in the first half of the season, we would’ve been praised for it.

FBL-ITA-SERIEA-AC-MILAN-NAPOLI

"The only regret is that if we had played against Sassuolo with this determination, we would have more points. Aside from a couple of crosses, we allowed Milan absolutely nothing.”


In a high octane match, both sides had numerous opportunities to win, but neither could muster the necessary clinical finishing to do the job. Substitute Arkadiusz Milik should have won the game for Gli Azzuri in the dying moments of the game, but his close range effort was superbly saved by an acrobatic Gianluigi Luigi top - denying the Polish international the chance to be the hero.


When asked why he didn't start the striker, Sarri said: "If Arek starts, I think he’d certainly have to be substituted, because his condition after such a long lay-off still isn’t great. We’ll see if he should start midweek with Udinese."

Napoli's loss opened the door to Juventus, who triumphed 3-0 over Sampdoria to surge six points clear. 

I Bianconeri still need to face Napoi, and have tricky away matches to both Roma and Inter - so Sarri's side may well still be in with a chance of stopping Juve from winning the Italian top tier for the seventh season on the bounce.

