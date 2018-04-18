Torino 1-1 AC Milan: De Silvestri Header Cancels Out Bonaventura Stunner as Milan Are Held By Torino

Andrea Belotti was left to rue his early missed penalty as Torino were held to a 1-1 draw at home by AC Milan.

With the home side on a four match unbeaten run coming into the game, Walter Mazzarri named an unchanged side from their 0-0 draw against Chievo in their last Serie A outing.

As for the visitors, Gennaro Gattuso made three changes to the side that drew 0-0 with Napoli on Sunday. Out went Davide Calabria, Mateo Musacchio and Hakan Calhanoglu while in came Ignazio Abate, Leonardo Bonucci and Fabio Borini.





AC Milan headed into the game without a win in their last six games, dropping down to sixth in the Serie A table and were just two points ahead of both Fiorentina and Atalanta in the places below them. They needed a quick start, however it looked as though they'd got off to the worse possible start.

Valerio Pennicino/GettyImages

Inside the first two minutes, Torino's Cristian Ansaldi made a darting run into the penalty area however was brought down by Franck Kessie before he could get his shot away, leaving the referee with no choice but to point to the spot and award the hosts a penalty.





It was Andrea Belotti who stepped up to take the penalty and went straight down the middle, only to see his penalty cannon off the crossbar and cleared by the Milan defence. A great chance for Torino to take a valuable early lead had gone begging, and Milan would make the hosts pay for their missed opportunity just five minutes later via a stunning strike.

Valerio Pennicino/GettyImages

After Kessie's effort was parried by Salvatore Sirigu, the ball was cleared only as far as Lucas Biglia who was lurking on the edge of the box. The Argentine played the ball to Giacomo Bonaventura who teed himself up, and from 20 yards out, smashed an audacious volley into the top corner to give Milan the lead just minutes after they should've been behind.





The game had a very quick tempo to it with both sides looking to attack whenever they could in what was proving to be an end-to-end affair, however, quality in the final third was lacking from both sides with little chances to speak of.





Gianluigi Donnaruma was finally put under some pressure towards the end of the half, with Belotti forcing a fingertip save from the Italian after he managed to get his header on target. From the resulting corner, the ball sat up for Iago Falque who was a matter of yards out from goal, however blasted over the bar with the 19-year-old goalkeeper looking very relieved.

MIGUEL MEDINA/GettyImages

There were no further chances in the first half with Milan taking a slender 1-0 lead into the break. Torino would have their work cut out in the second half as Milan have shown on a number of occasions this season that they are particularly good at holding a lead.





In contrast to the electric start to the first half, the second half began with neither side threatening the opposition goal with a real lack of quality in front of goal. Both sides were enjoying possession in the middle of the park, however neither looked like troubling the opposition goalkeeper, let alone scoring.

Then with 20 minutes to go, Torino overcame their frustration and finally got their equalising goal from a corner. The corner came in from Adem Ljajic and was met by the head of Lorenzo De Silvestri who got in front of his marker and beat Donarumma to the ball, heading home and grabbing his side a valuable equalising goal.

It was exactly the lift that Mazzarri's team needed, with the home fans gaining a renewed sense of belief about their side pushing on and grabbing a winning goal. Gattuso responded quickly brining on both Patrick Cutrone and Andre Silva with both sides seemingly going for the win.

Then in the 89th minute, Ljajic thought he'd won the game for his side as his low shot looked destined to hit the back of the net, however Donarumma was somehow able to get a hand on it and turn the ball behind for a corner which came to nothing.

Valerio Pennicino/GettyImages

In the fourth minute of the allocated six minutes of added time, Torino goalscorer Di Silvestri was shown a second yellow card and was given his marching orders. With his side down to 10 men, Mazzarri looked to protect his side's point by parking the bus for the final minutes of the game.

Neither side were able to carve out any more chances, meaning the points were shared at the Stadio Olimpico di Torino. The draw means Torino remain in 10th place, and Milan cling onto sixth spot after Fiorentina missed the chance to leapfrog Gattuso's men after their defeat to Lazio.

Lineups: