Lukaku Reveals What Mourinho Said to Pogba at Half Time to Inspire Man Utd to Bournemouth Victory

Romelu Lukaku has revealed what Jose Mourinho said to Paul Pogba at half time during Manchester United's 2-0 victory against Bournemouth on Wednesday, during which Chris Smalling and Lukaku scored.

Pogba set up Lukaku's goal to grab his 11th assist of the season. The Frenchman reportedly has an unsteady relationship with his manager, but Belgian striker Lukaku revealed the midfielder listened to his manager at half time to help wrap up the three points.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

Lukaku, who scored United's second goal on the night and his 27th goal of the season, revealed that Mourinho told Pogba to keep making the runs into the spaces United create and then the attackers should finish the chances that are created off.

"We knew we had the space. At half-time the manager told Paul (Pogba) to keep making those runs, he did and played a perfect pass which I was able to finish off," Lukaku said to BT Sport, as quoted by Metro after the game.





"It was really important that we won today and now we’re well prepared for this weekend. As a player you always want to play and you always have to be ready."

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

Manchester United, who sit second on the Premier League table four points ahead of third placed Liverpool, face Spurs in the FA Cup semi final on Saturday as they look to win their second FA Cup titles in three years.

The form of Pogba, if he is to play against Spurs, will prove crucial as the Red Devils look to reach the FA Cup final with a dominant performance over an impressive Tottenham side on Saturday.