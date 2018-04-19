Manchester United forward Romelu Lukaku has teamed up with Jay-Z's sports management firm Roc Nation Sports, per RTE.

The Belgian joins Bayern Munich defender Jerome Boateng as the second high-profile footballer to join the rapper's company, which represents numerous American athletes across the NBA, MLB and NFL, and is the first from England's top flight.

Lukaku helped United to a 2-0 win over Bournemouth on Wednesday night, coming off the bench to score United's second goal, which he celebrated by displaying Jay-Z's trademarked diamond symbol.

Jay has actually filed legal documents to obtain exclusive rights to the hand symbol, something he has been using for many years.

Despite Lukaku signing on with Roc Nation Sports, Mino Raiola remains his agent. It is not clear how this latest development will affect them, however.

Paul Pogba, meanwhile, set Lukaku's goal against Bournemouth up during the victory, and the forward has since revealed what the manager told the Frenchman during halftime before they connected to put United's second past the Cherries defense.

"Of course, we knew we had space going forward," the former Chelsea and Everton man said after the match. "At half-time he told Paul to keep making those runs.

"He did, it was a perfect pass and the finish was great."

The Red Devils have seen their rivals Manchester City win the Premier League title this season after postponing their clinching of first spot with a 3-2 comeback win and then ironically following that up with a charitable loss to West Brom. But they will be hoping to be more competitive next season in an effort to snatch the trophy away.