Documentary About Arsenal & Manchester United Rivalry Set to Air Following Arsene Wenger Resignation

Channel 5 are set to air a documentary about the rivalry between Arsenal and Manchester United following the news Arsene Wenger will be stepping down as Arsenal manager at the end of the season.

The documentary, titled 'Fergie v Wenger: The Feud', will air on Monday night at 10pm, and will reminisce on the rivalry between two of England's most successful clubs in recent years as well as the rivalry between both Wenger and former United manager Sir Alex Ferguson.

Clive Mason/GettyImages

The hour-long programme will include interviews with former and current players as well as coaches and journalists who will be looking back at the rivalry which ignited English football in the late 1990s and the early 2000s.

From Wenger's appointment at Arsenal in 1996 to Ferguson's retirement at United in 2013, the clubs won a combined 13 Premier League titles along with eight FA Cups, with a rivalry including some of the most memorable moments in English football history.

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

From fights between Roy Keane and Patrick Vieira in the tunnel prior to a game to Arsenal players swarming Ruud van Nistelrooy after missing a penalty and even witnessing one of the greatest goals in FA Cup history in the form of Ryan Giggs' solo run in 1999, the rivalry had everything a football fan could've wanted and more.





With Manchester United deep into the post-Ferguson era, Arsenal are now set to follow suit with the club announcing Wenger will be leaving the club at the end of the season after 21 years in charge of Arsenal.

While Arsenal fans don't have much to remember in recent seasons, the documentary will give them as well as footballing neutrals the chance to revisit the Gunners in their prime years in one of the most successful periods in the club's history.