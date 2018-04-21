Luis Enrique Eyes Audacious Lionel Messi Move if He Succeeds Arsene Wenger at Arsenal

Luis Enrique will look to bring Lionel Messi to the Emirates Stadium should he be named Arsenal manager, according to the Express.

Following the recent news that Arsene Wenger will end his 22-year reign at the north London club at the end of the season, a whole host of managers have been linked with the position, with Enrique considered one of the favourites for the role.

The Spaniard hasn't worked since leaving Barcelona at the end of the 2016/17 season, ending a three year spell with the Catalan side, yielding the treble in his first campaign, and a strong relationship with Messi.

As a result, the 47-year-old will hope this is enough for the Argentine superstar to contemplate swapping La Liga for the Premier League, although the possibility of this deal remains unlikely for the time being for two clear reasons.

Firstly, Messi signed a new deal at the Nou Camp in November until 2021, with a reported release clause of £626m in a bid to avoid another embarrassing high-profile exit, after Neymar's world record move to Paris Saint-Germain prior to the beginning of the season.

The second issue is that Enrique hasn't secured the role yet; he is only one of many viable candidates for the hot seat at the Emirates, with the likes of Massimiliano Allegri, Brendan Rogers and even Patrick Viera linked with the role, although the availability of someone like Enrique will certainly interest those tasked with selecting the new manager.