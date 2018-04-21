Manchester City vs Swansea Preview: Classic Encounter, Recent Form, Team News, Prediction & More

Manchester City play their first game since being confirmed as champions when they welcome Swansea City to the Etihad Stadium on Sunday. 

City's win over Tottenham last week, coupled with rivals Manchester United's loss against bottom club West Bromwich Albion meant that Pep Guardiola's men were crowned as champions with five games to play. 

Swansea, meanwhile, will be looking to try and spoil the party, and move themselves away from the dreaded relegation zone. Carlos Carvalhal's men currently sit in 17th place in the table, just four points clear of the bottom three. 

Here is everything you need to know about Sunday's Premier League meeting. 

Classic Encounter


Swansea City 2-4 Manchester City (May 2015)

Michael Steele/GettyImages

This late season thriller saw Manchester City officially confirm a place in the Champions League for the 2015/16 season. 

The Citizens looked to be in control of the game going into half time as strikes from both Yaya Toure and James Milner put them into a two goal lead. 

But, just before half time, Swansea put doubts in the City players' minds when Gylfi Sigurdsson struck to half the deficit. Those doubts turned into reality for City after the half time break when Bafetimbi Gomis levelled the scores just after the hour mark. 

FBL-ENG-PR-SWANSEA-MAN CITY

However, the Manchester team responded and retook the lead thanks to Yaya Toure's second of the game. 


With Swansea now pushing for a second equaliser, City were able to capitalise and put the game beyond doubt, with former Swans striker Wilfried Bony scoring on his first return to the Liberty Stadium.

Recent Form 

Manchester City have only lost two league games all season - against Liverpool and Manchester United. The champions have won 28 of their 33 league games so far this season, including eight wins in their last ten matches in the league. 

However, despite the amazing season, they have lost their last three home games in all competitions and will be looking to avoid losing four in all competitions for the first time since 2006. 

Swansea looked down and out before the appointment of manager Carlos Carvalhal, but the Portuguese coach has turned the team around. Since his appointment at the end of December, the Swans have won five and drawn five of his 13 matches in charge, only losing three games. 

The south Wales team have drawn their last two games 1-1, and have only lost one of their last five league games - the loss coming against second placed Manchester United.

Team News


Top scorer Sergio Aguero will not be available for City after undergoing knee surgery earlier this week, meaning that he will miss the rest of the season. 


Left back Benjamin Mendy has returned to full training after missing the majority of the season with a knee injury, but is still searching for match fitness. John Stones is also a major doubt for the match due to an adductor injury. Midfielder Fernandinho will serve the second of his two match ban for accumulation of yellow cards. 

Swansea City are hopeful that midfielder Sam Clucas will be available, after he missed last week's game with a knee injury. Luciano Narsingh (ankle) and Renato Sanches (hamstring) are both out, but defender Mike van der Hoorn is expected to be available after recovering from a shoulder injury. 

Prediction


With Manchester City looking to achieve the best points total in Premier League history, and Swansea fighting for their lives, it could be an intriguing game. 

Manchester City have been the dominant force in the league this season, and were deservedly crowned as champions last week. This could mean that they take their foot off the gas, and Swansea could take advantage.

However, City have simply been too good for most teams in the league, and this could be the case again this week.

Prediction: Manchester City 4-2 Swansea City 

