Report Claims Everton & AS Monaco Could Appoint Arsene Wenger as New Manager Next Term

By 90Min
April 21, 2018

Arsene Wenger could be set to take up the reins at Everton or Monaco if one of the duo go in search of a new manager for next season.

The Telegraph has alleged that the Toffees or Ligue 1 giants could appoint the veteran French boss after he announced that he would end his 22-year reign at Arsenal on Friday morning.

Speculation is rife about where Wenger's next job could be after he confirmed that he had no intentions of officially retiring from the game.

GEOFF CADDICK/GettyImages

And, despite reports emanating out of France that he may be in line for a sporting director role with Paris Saint-Germain, a new managerial position could open up that may intrigue Wenger instead.

Everton are in the midst of mulling over whether to relieve Sam Allardyce of his duties at Goodison Park after the 63-year-old completed his mission to keep the struggling Blues in the Premier League.

A fan survey sent out by the club's marketing team this week only helped to fan the flames of his possible departure, and led to Allardyce circling the wagons as he bids to hold on to the top job at Goodison.

Many Evertonians wish to see the back of him, however, over his dour tactics and alienating comments during his six-month reign, but it is more likely that the Toffees would opt for a younger, hungrier manager to take them on to the next level rather than appoint Wenger, who is the twilight of his career and would command big wages.

Another option for Wenger would be to accept a position at the Monaco helm. Current gaffer Leonardo Jardim is, ironically, in the frame to replace the 68-year-old at the Emirates as a managerial swap could therefore be on the cards.

Jardim led Monaco to France's top flight title last term but has been blown away by PSG this season after his trophy-winning squad was dismantled by bigger sides last summer.

A return to his homeland may intrigue Wenger, and it would allow him to work his magic with the club's youth system to unearth the next batch of talented Monaco stars.

He would almost certainly enjoy the challenge of trying to overthrow PSG too, but it would be a bitter irony if he elected to take up a backroom role at Parc de Princes instead of head to Stade Louis II.

