Juventus Legend Gianluigi Buffon Expected to Turn Down Boca Offer Despite Recent Interest

Juventus' goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon is believed to be ready to turn down the offer of a move to Argentinian team Boca Juniors, following widespread speculation linking him to a move to South America this week.

The 40-year-old's current contract at Juve is set to expire in June and it appears that Buffon is still yet to have made a decision on his future.

According to reports from Tuttosport (via Football Italia), a move to Boca is highly unlikely, with the report claiming: "[Buffon] is ready to reject the move, as he doesn’t want to spend several months in South America when he has a young family at home".

Only days ago, Boca Juniors boss Guillermo Barros Schelotto revealed that the club had been in contact with Buffon to arrange a possible transfer.

The idea was for Buffon to join on a short-term deal, and play for the team alongside former Juve player Carlos Tevez until the end of the Copa Libertadores in November.

PIERRE-PHILIPPE MARCOU/GettyImages

However, with the move now off, talk around the keeper's future continues. And, many believe that the player is looking towards management or becoming a director. Although, such claims have yet to be confirmed in any sense.

Buffon's achievements in football are nothing short of simply remarkable. He has won 21 trophies in his career, including eight Serie A titles, four Coppa Italia trophies and a World Cup, and is widely regarded as one of the game's best ever goalkeepers.

MARCO BERTORELLO/GettyImages

Hanging his boots up at the end of the season, he will go down into the history books, having made an indelible mark on not only Italian, but world football.