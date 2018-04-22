Juventus Legend Gianluigi Buffon Expected to Turn Down Boca Offer Despite Recent Interest

By 90Min
April 22, 2018

Juventus' goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon is believed to be ready to turn down the offer of a move to Argentinian team Boca Juniors, following widespread speculation linking him to a move to South America this week. 

The 40-year-old's current contract at Juve is set to expire in June and it appears that Buffon is still yet to have made a decision on his future. 

TOPSHOT-FBL-ITA-SERIE A-JUVENTUS-SAMPDORIA

According to reports from Tuttosport (via Football Italia), a move to Boca is highly unlikely, with the report claiming: "[Buffon] is ready to reject the move, as he doesn’t want to spend several months in South America when he has a young family at home".

Only days ago, Boca Juniors boss Guillermo Barros Schelotto revealed that the club had been in contact with Buffon to arrange a possible transfer. 

The idea was for Buffon to join on a short-term deal, and play for the team alongside former Juve player Carlos Tevez until the end of the Copa Libertadores in November.

PIERRE-PHILIPPE MARCOU/GettyImages

However, with the move now off, talk around the keeper's future continues. And, many believe that the player is looking towards management or becoming a director. Although, such claims have yet to be confirmed in any sense.

Buffon's achievements in football are nothing short of simply remarkable. He has won 21 trophies in his career, including eight Serie A titles, four Coppa Italia trophies and a World Cup, and is widely regarded as one of the game's best ever goalkeepers. 

MARCO BERTORELLO/GettyImages

Hanging his boots up at the end of the season, he will go down into the history books, having made an indelible mark on not only Italian, but world football.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)