VIDEO: Napoli Fans Give Heroes' Welcome to Players Following Last Minute Victory Over Juventus

Napoli fans gave the club's players an incredible welcome home after their 1-0 win over Juventus on Sunday evening. 20,000 fans turned up at Capodichino airport to sing the praises of the Napoli first team in what may well have been a season defining moment for Gli Azzurri.

Out of absolutely nowhere, the Serie A title race is back in full swing, and at this point it looks like it's anyone's for the taking. A nightmare week for Juve has seen them relinquish a six point lead at the top of the league to only a one point gap between themselves and Napoli, and fans look full of belief of causing one hell of an upset for Il Bianconeri.

Upon Napoli's return to their home city, the fans let them know exactly how they feel about the club's latest result.

20.000 Napoli fans welcomed the Team home at Capodichino airport last night. 💙😍🔥 #ForzaNapoliSempre #JuveNapoli pic.twitter.com/jw8GPKbWjm — Everything Napoli (@NaplesAndNapoli) April 23, 2018

Oh and by the way, it was at three in the morning...

3:30am and this is the reception Napoli fans are giving their team as they wait for their plane to land...



Not many other places in the world. pic.twitter.com/5HprYBiJz0 — ItalianFootballTV (@IFTVofficial) April 23, 2018

Kalidou Koulibaly's last minute headed effort could well be the driving force behind Napoli's first ever Scudetto since 1990 - an entire 28 years ago.





In the remaining fixtures, Juventus still have to travel to Roma and Inter, as well as navigate home ties with Bologna and Verona. Napoli's most difficult game left may be their next away trip to Fiorentina, after which they face Torino, Sampdoria and Crotone.

At this point, Juve can't really afford to drop anymore points, but with tough ties away to both Roma and Inter, anything could happen.

Radja Nainggolan has already said this season that he'd rather see the Old Lady win the title over Napoli, but Roma, in their bid to qualify for next year's Champions League, will pull no punches.

However, by that point it may be too late for the Old Lady. Inter pose a massive threat considering Juve's form, and we could well see Napoli back on top of the league table as earlier as next week.