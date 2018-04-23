West Ham Boss David Moyes Praises Arsene Wenger & Joe Hart After 4-1 Arsenal Thrashing

West Ham United manager David Moyes praised Arsenal boss Arsène Wenger in the wake of the Hammers' 4-1 thrashing on Sunday afternoon, claiming that the length of time the Gunners coach has been with the club is impressive.

Speaking in the wake of his side's heavy defeat at the Emirates Stadium, Moyes turned his attention to Wenger, who is set to step down as Arsenal boss at the end of the season.

The former Man Utd manager said, as quoted by Football London: "I think the first thing you've got to do is recognise good. And that's what Arsene Wenger's been; good.

IAN KINGTON/GettyImages

"To do 22 years in a job, to be as dedicated and the work you have to do as a manager - until you sit in the seat nobody really understands what it's like. For him to sit in a big club seat for that length of time shows how good he's been.





"Good luck to him, some people might not have the same views but I think that anybody who puts that much work and effort into one club deserves people to talk well about him."

Moyes also discussed the chances of his goalkeeper Joe Hart - who pulled off two impressive saves in the game - making England's squad for the World Cup in Russia this summer.

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

The Scotsman said: "I think Joe's saves against Chelsea and his saves today were terrific. I think it's whether England decide they need a really experienced keeper.





"I worked with Jordan Pickford, who I think is really really good, so I think it's whether you think that in some of these games you might need someone more experienced. Joe gives you that. Certainly he made a mistake during the week - we knew that, he knew that - but he went today and he played very well."





Hart will have it all to do if he is to hold on to his England number one spot for the World Cup, with the likes of Everton's Pickford and Stoke City's Jack Butland both vying for the place.

The Manchester City loanee has struggled for game time for much of the season, but has now regained the faith of Moyes and will be looking to impress England boss Gareth Southgate ahead of the tournament.