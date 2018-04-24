'We Still Believe in Our Dream': Napoli Captain Hoping for Juventus Slip Up in Serie A Title Race

Napoli captain Marek Hamsik insists that it is still possible for Gli Azzurri to overtake Juventus in order to lift the Serie A championship.

The Naples club scored a last minute game to beat Juve 1-0 away from home on Sunday. That win meant that they closed the gap between themselves and Juve to just one point, with four games to play.

"We are really happy about this win. We were well-prepared for the game by playing our football and getting the win at the end." Hamsik told the club website (via Gianlucadimarzio.com)





Napoli are looking to win their first Italian top flight title since the 1989/90 season, and the midfielder is targeting a 100% record in order to overturn the 33-time champions.

"Juventus are still ahead by a point, but we want to win our last four games and to hope for a misstep. We still believe in our dream," he insisted.

The win prompted scenes of jubilation among Napoli fans, with a reported 20,000 of them turning up at the airport to celebrate the win. Hamsik was adamant that their support helped the team to pick up the valuable three points.

"The fans gave us strength and courage," he continued. "Seeing them outside our hotel and and the airport was fantastic. A big thank you to them."

Juventus can increase their lead at the top of Serie A when they take on fifth placed Inter on Saturday, before Napoli will look to increase the pressure on their rivals by beating Fiorentina on Sunday.