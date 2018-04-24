'We Still Believe in Our Dream': Napoli Captain Hoping for Juventus Slip Up in Serie A Title Race

By 90Min
April 24, 2018

Napoli captain Marek Hamsik insists that it is still possible for Gli Azzurri to overtake Juventus in order to lift the Serie A championship. 

The Naples club scored a last minute game to beat Juve 1-0 away from home on Sunday. That win meant that they closed the gap between themselves and Juve to just one point, with four games to play.

"We are really happy about this win. We were well-prepared for the game by playing our football and getting the win at the end." Hamsik told the club website (via Gianlucadimarzio.com)


Napoli are looking to win their first Italian top flight title since the 1989/90 season, and the midfielder is targeting a 100% record in order to overturn the 33-time champions. 

"Juventus are still ahead by a point, but we want to win our last four games and to hope for a misstep. We still believe in our dream," he insisted.

The win prompted scenes of jubilation among Napoli fans, with a reported 20,000 of them turning up at the airport to celebrate the win. Hamsik was adamant that their support helped the team to pick up the valuable three points.  

"The fans gave us strength and courage," he continued. "Seeing them outside our hotel and and the airport was fantastic. A big thank you to them."

Juventus can increase their lead at the top of Serie A when they take on fifth placed Inter on Saturday, before Napoli will look to increase the pressure on their rivals by beating Fiorentina on Sunday. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)