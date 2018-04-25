Twitter Erupts With West Ham Fans Urging Owner David Gold to Appoint Arsene Wenger

By 90Min
April 25, 2018

With the news that Arsene Wenger is set to leave Arsenal this summer after an incredible 22 years in north London, speculation is rife over whether the Frenchman will retire or take another job in football. The 68-year-old has been linked with potential vacancies at PSG, Real Madrid and the French national team, to name a few, but fans of an unlikely club have started clamouring for his arrival. 

West Ham manager David Moyes finds himself out of contract at the end of the season, and Hammers fans are clamouring for the Arsenal boss to replace the controversial Scotsman and move across the capital. Supporters took to Twitter to implore David Gold to do everything in his power to bring Wenger to the London Stadium.

The east London club have been fighting a relegation battle this season, with Slaven Bilic's poor start to the campaign leaving the Irons in the bottom three at the time of his dismissal in November. David Moyes has steadied the ship and looks to have secured Premier League safety, but has not enthused fans with his less than exciting brand of football.

David Gold and David Sullivan have made several big promises in their time as owners, failing to follow through, heralding the move from Upton Park as a necessary step to transform the Hammers into a European superpower before finishing 11th last season. 

Often mocked for preaching about the 'West Ham Way', the fans demand a certain style of beautiful football and Wenger would certainly provide it, with the Frenchman notorious for sticking to his possession-based principles regardless of opponent or situation since arriving in north London in 1996.

After many years of relative failure for a club of West Ham's stature, an appointment of a world-class coach such as Wenger would repair the fractured relationship between board and fans in an instant, and would give them the chance to rely on the wealth of experience he could bring.

However, a move is next to impossible, with Wenger far more likely to accept a managerial or Director of Football role at a European giant next season, with no shortage of admirers for his work. Being a loyal man, who professed his undying love for the Gunners in his farewell statement, it is very unlikely he manages in the Premier League again to oppose his beloved Arsenal.

