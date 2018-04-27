Lucas Leiva Hands Unexpected Boost to Liverpool Ahead of Crucial Week of Action

Liverpool will use Lazio's training facilities before and after their Champions League semi-final second leg clash against AS Roma next week, thanks to their former player Lucas Leiva.

The Reds will take a 5-2 advantage to Italy, having unleashed an unreal bit of offence on the Serie A side at Anfield last week.

And Lucas, who spent 10 years as a a Liverpool player, has acted as a intermediary to help arrange a deal between his former and current sides, according to Sky Sports.

Jurgen Klopp will put his squad through a light session at Lazio's training base, Formello, before the game on Wednesday. And the players will have another light session on Thursday before heading back home.

Lucas, meanwhile, has made plans to go watch the match and sit with the Liverpool fans.

"I’m still thinking about it, but I’m hoping I can go to the Liverpool end and watch the game – and maybe take some of my friends and my son," he said earlier this week. "We still follow Liverpool a lot, we watch every game and I hope they can get to the final. I'll be supporting Liverpool for sure."

Having left the Anfield side last summer, the 31-year-old has said that he was hoping to finish his career with the Reds but needed to play more minutes.

"Liverpool is one of the greatest clubs in the world, and my intention had always been to spend the rest of my career here," he added. "But the less I have been able to play, the more I have realised that I need to go to another club if I want to play as much as I possibly can."