Lucas Leiva Hands Unexpected Boost to Liverpool Ahead of Crucial Week of Action

By 90Min
April 27, 2018

Liverpool will use Lazio's training facilities before and after their Champions League semi-final second leg clash against AS Roma next week, thanks to their former player Lucas Leiva.

The Reds will take a 5-2 advantage to Italy, having unleashed an unreal bit of offence on the Serie A side at Anfield last week.

And Lucas, who spent 10 years as a a Liverpool player, has acted as a intermediary to help arrange a deal between his former and current sides, according to Sky Sports.

Jurgen Klopp will put his squad through a light session at Lazio's training base, Formello, before the game on Wednesday. And the players will have another light session on Thursday before heading back home.

Lucas, meanwhile, has made plans to go watch the match and sit with the Liverpool fans.

Marco Rosi/GettyImages

(You may also be interested in: World Cup Countdown: 8 Weeks to Go - When Gary Lineker Scooped the Golden Boot in Mexico '86)

"I’m still thinking about it, but I’m hoping I can go to the Liverpool end and watch the game – and maybe take some of my friends and my son," he said earlier this week. "We still follow Liverpool a lot, we watch every game and I hope they can get to the final. I'll be supporting Liverpool for sure."

Having left the Anfield side last summer, the 31-year-old has said that he was hoping to finish his career with the Reds but needed to play more minutes.

"Liverpool is one of the greatest clubs in the world, and my intention had always been to spend the rest of my career here," he added. "But the less I have been able to play, the more I have realised that I need to go to another club if I want to play as much as I possibly can."

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)