Alan Shearer Sparks Hefty Online Debate After Comments About Palace Star on Match of the Day

By 90Min
April 29, 2018

Former England international and current Match of the Day pundit, Alan Shearer, has caused a stir after eluding Crystal Palace midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek may deserve a place on the plane to Russia this summer.

The central midfielder on loan from Chelsea scored his second goal for his new side in their 5-0 thrashing of Leicester at Selhurst Park yesterday.

But, comments made by Shearer on Match of the Day that the English youngster may find himself in Gareth Southgate’s squad for the 2018 World Cup caused a stir.

“We’re not exactly spoiled for choice in that position of his, and obviously earlier in the year when he played for England, (he won) man of the match against Germany in that friendly game” Shearer stated.

“He has had his problems with injuries. He’ll be fresh – he has played regularly football the last four or five weeks.

“On that performance today, and if he can do that again in the next two games, then yes” Shearer exclaimed when asked if he should and will be getting a seat on the plane to Russia.

Clive Rose/GettyImages

After the Eagles abysmal start to this campaign under the reign of Frank de Boer, Palace have turned things around and have secured themselves Premier League status for another year.

Roy Hodgson’s side were nothing short of brilliant in their display against Leicester City yesterday, and with more performances and goals from the Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Southgate will have a decision to make.

With the likes of Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain out injured and likely to miss the World Cup, there has become a vacant spot in Southgate’s midfield. But with competition from Henderson, Lingard, Alli and Dier, the youngster would be lucky to find himself on England’s team sheet in Russia. 

