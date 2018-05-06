Chelsea hosts Liverpool at Stamford Bridge on Sunday in a high-profile Premier League matchup.

Chelsea enters Sunday in fifth place in the Premier League table with 66 points. Eden Hazard leads the team in scoring with 12 goals, and the Blues are coming off a 1–0 win over Swansea City, which kept its top-four hopes alive.

Liverpool is coming off an aggregate win over Roma to advance to the Champions League final. The team will face Real Madrid in Kiev, Ukraine, on May 26. In the Premier League, the club sits in third with 72 points.

The two teams tied in a match earlier this season.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 11:30 a.m. ET

TV: NBCSN

