How to Watch Chelsea vs. Liverpool: Live Stream, TV Channel

How to watch Chelsea vs. Liverpool in the Premier League on Sunday, May 6.

By Charlotte Carroll
May 06, 2018

Chelsea hosts Liverpool at Stamford Bridge on Sunday in a high-profile Premier League matchup.

Chelsea enters Sunday in fifth place in the Premier League table with 66 points. Eden Hazard leads the team in scoring with 12 goals, and the Blues are coming off a 1–0 win over Swansea City, which kept its top-four hopes alive.

Liverpool is coming off an aggregate win over Roma to advance to the Champions League final. The team will face Real Madrid in Kiev, Ukraine, on May 26. In the Premier League, the club sits in third with 72 points.  

The two teams tied in a match earlier this season.

Here's how to watch the match: 

Time: 11:30 a.m. ET

TV: NBCSN

Live Stream: Watch live on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

SI TV is also now available on fuboTV. Watch Planet Futbol TV, SI’s soccer show starring Grant Wahl and Luis Miguel Echegaray, weekly on Fubo TV or anytime, anywhere here.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)