David Wagner Celebrates 'Unbelievable' Result as Huddersfield Claim Crucial Point at Manchester City

By 90Min
May 07, 2018

David Wagner heaped praise on his Huddersfield side after they produced a heroic performance to earn a famous point at champions Manchester City, boosting their Premier League survival prospects in the process.

The Terriers fought like lions to claim a draw which moves them three points clear of the relegation zone with two games remaining. In holding Manchester City, they became the first side to keep a league clean sheet at the Etihad this season.

Wagner acknowledged City's greatness and paid tribute to his own players for matching them stride for stride.

“I think they’ve done fantastic today against the best team in the league - the champions," Wagner said, quoted by Huddersfield's official website. "Big credit to City and Pep for their great achievement, you’ve seen today that they are the best team.


"They can attack on the wings, the centre, switches, shots from distances, headers, set plays. It’s one thing to speak about it in theory, but another thing to deliver it on the grass. What they’ve done is an unbelievable achievement. I’m so proud and happy for everybody.


“We must not forget City have scored more than 100 goals, we kept a clean sheet and we looked solid. It wasn’t a stolen point, it was a deserved one."

Huddersfield face Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday before finishing their season with a home game against Arsenal next Sunday.

Wagner's side can now only be relegated if Southampton and Swansea both win at least one of their remaining games. Those two meet at the Liberty Stadium on Tuesday.

